Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 104.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 59,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.19 million, up from 57,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $94.66. About 1.03M shares traded or 122.47% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 58.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500.

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management Llc (EEQ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 47,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.24% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 905,945 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.89 million, down from 953,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Energy Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.51 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 6.40 million shares traded or 258.18% up from the average. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) has declined 11.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EEQ News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE WITH PROPOSALS TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE OUTSTANDING SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITIES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enbridge Energy Management LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEQ); 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 07/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Confirms Amount of Share Distribution for First Quarter 2018

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $324.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,980 shares to 494,424 shares, valued at $30.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 25,133 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $43.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

