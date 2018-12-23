Among 4 analysts covering Capital Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Capital Counties Properties PLC had 9 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Numis Securities maintained Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) rating on Wednesday, September 12. Numis Securities has “Hold” rating and GBX 264 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 28 by Citigroup. The stock of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) earned “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, November 6. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, December 5 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Liberum Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Numis Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital given on Monday, December 17. See Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

05/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

08/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 New Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

06/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

28/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 380.00 New Target: GBX 378.00 Maintain

12/09/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 287.00 New Target: GBX 264.00 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 284.00 New Target: GBX 287.00 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

Bollard Group Llc increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 19.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 30,500 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 188,791 shares with $31.05 million value, up from 158,291 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $359.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in the recent scandal; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s rise in profits, users shows resilience after scandals; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has come under intense scrutiny from users, lawmakers and investors following allegations from a whistleblower that it allowed British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica to improperly use data; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 11/05/2018 – FB: Facebook looking at “creating its own digital token,” @alexeheath reports over on @cheddar – ! $FB; 26/04/2018 – Aegis Capital’s Victor Anthony Is Still Optimistic About Facebook (Video); 10/05/2018 – UK PARLIAMENT’S MEDIA COMMITTEE SAYS HAS FORMALLY SUMMONED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S NIX AND DIRECTOR OF VOTE LEAVE CUMMINGS TO APPEAR; 22/03/2018 – Regents Meetings: Facebook fallout: Americans’ privacy at risk across entire tech, information industry

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, October 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 26. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 25. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 26 with “Outperform”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. $106.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Zuckerberg Mark. On Wednesday, September 26 the insider Stretch Colin sold $123,218. Shares for $290,400 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Thursday, November 15. On Monday, November 5 Cox Christopher K sold $495,309 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,300 shares. On Wednesday, November 14 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.88 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. $6.87M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. The insider Wehner David M. sold $1.72M.

Bollard Group Llc decreased Tactile Systems Technology Inc stake by 19,768 shares to 15,095 valued at $1.07 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc stake by 53,817 shares and now owns 114,761 shares. Blueprint Medicines Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Ramps Up Efforts Ahead of Bangladesh Election – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Admits to Data Sharing But With Users’ Consent – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 64,220 are owned by Dock Street Asset Inc. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a West Virginia-based fund reported 25,745 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 176,000 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mirae Asset Glob Comm holds 535,052 shares. Smith Moore And Co accumulated 0.31% or 8,260 shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 1.24% or 56,105 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt reported 85,842 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc owns 8.82 million shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,163 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd holds 0.25% or 267,000 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc accumulated 3,181 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 390,027 shares stake. Waverton Invest invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More news for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “3 Cheap Nanocaps – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “Form N-PX FIDELITY ADVISOR SERIES For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” and published on August 23, 2018 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 1.72% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 228.6. About 2.18 million shares traded. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.