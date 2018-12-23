Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 109,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.30 million, down from 114,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04 million shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 9.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 7,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,133 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.90M, up from 82,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 10.21M shares traded or 141.33% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $151.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 65,265 shares to 87,939 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Foundation Advisors has 2,628 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Incorporated has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,858 shares. Ruggie Group Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). White Pine Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.2% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Coastline Trust Communications owns 19,730 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Rand Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1,414 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation accumulated 78,070 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Co holds 17,019 shares. 340,172 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Washington Communications reported 84,724 shares. Vision Cap has invested 1.6% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Trust Company reported 0.62% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 43 shares. Santa Barbara Asset holds 2.94% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1.21 million shares.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. The insider SCHUPP RUDY E sold 1,600 shares worth $267,206. Shares for $6.39M were sold by Pimentel Armando Jr. On Thursday, December 6 the insider ROBO JAMES L sold $3.25M. CUTLER PAUL I also sold $1.93M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares. 19,731 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares with value of $3.55 million were sold by Sieving Charles E. 17,000 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares with value of $2.92M were sold by Silagy Eric E.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.81 million for 28.08 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Howard Weil with “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, July 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Wells Fargo. Guggenheim maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, January 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, November 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 2 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, January 30 to “Buy” rating.

More recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Credit Suisse Has 6 Top Solar Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Buy NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norinchukin Bank The invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Andra Ap reported 89,300 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.66% or 76,427 shares. Bankshares Of The West has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability reported 22,706 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Elm Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 825 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors owns 311,894 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Wheatland has 0.73% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 12,700 shares. Switzerland-based Pictet North America has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 62,587 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.3% or 15,834 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 23,797 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Cedar Hill Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,049 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 30 analysts covering Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Emerson Electric Co. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EMR in report on Thursday, May 3 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 1 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Wednesday, April 4 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, December 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 14 by JMP Securities. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, November 9. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $9.17 million activity. $4.57 million worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares were sold by MONSER EDWARD L. DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold 47,530 shares worth $3.51 million. Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca sold $616,760 worth of stock or 9,070 shares.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 53,817 shares to 114,761 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Energy Management Llc (NYSE:EEQ) by 47,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 905,945 shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.