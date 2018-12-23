Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 96.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $763,000, up from 6,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 293,714 shares traded or 218.99% up from the average. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 35.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Inter Parfums Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPAR); 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY EPS $1.59, EST. $1.54; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET SALES EUR 422.0 MLN VS EUR 365.6 MLN YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Inks Graff Diamonds Fragrance License Deal; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 60.0 MLN VS EUR 49.7 MLN YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS INC TO COME IN AT $1.59; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Inter Parfums; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 20.1% Increase in 2018 First Quarter Sales; 13/03/2018 INTER PARFUMS 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 11C

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 25.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,981 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07M, down from 26,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $167.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp. (VCIT) by 8,601 shares to 36,862 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Ca Amt (CMF) by 11,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company reported 8,080 shares stake. Asset Mngmt invested in 0.71% or 15,202 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited reported 2.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,597 shares. 260,035 were reported by Fiduciary. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Co owns 91,802 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt invested in 1.47% or 69,365 shares. Tompkins Fincl invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Carderock Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 262,919 shares. Aperio Grp Lc owns 2.86M shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Mendel Money has invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 1.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Moffett Nathanson. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 28. As per Tuesday, June 19, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, April 24. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Sector Weight”. Barclays Capital upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, April 23 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 5 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, October 16, the company rating was initiated by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 4 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 5G Pause – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 5G Technology Is Worth Tens Of Billions – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5G Wireless Technology Will Continue to Drive Verizon Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon -2% on downgrade, “priced at a premium” – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications: By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tyson Foods to Boost Organic Offerings With Tecumseh Poultry – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “New York City stocks that are driving Wall Street’s latest bull run – New York Business Journal” published on August 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) CEO Jean Madar on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2018. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Avon Products (AVP) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Helen of Troy (HELE) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 13 investors sold IPAR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 16.76 million shares or 0.57% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 14,325 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 1,195 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 4,687 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Zebra Capital Ltd Liability owns 10,792 shares. Strs Ohio owns 14,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,111 shares. Captrust Finance has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Blair William Il stated it has 6,684 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 12 shares. Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70,400 shares. Granite Invest Prns Ltd invested in 1.07% or 287,724 shares. Huntington Bank holds 2,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $305,158 activity. On Monday, August 27 GREENBERG RUSSELL sold $70,424 worth of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) or 1,059 shares.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $147.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,314 shares to 3,663 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,889 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).