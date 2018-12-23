Clearsign Combustion Corp (CLIR) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.86, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 8 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 4 reduced and sold stakes in Clearsign Combustion Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.55 million shares, up from 2.24 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Clearsign Combustion Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 6.

Boltwood Capital Management decreased Verizon Comm. (VZ) stake by 25.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boltwood Capital Management sold 6,700 shares as Verizon Comm. (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Boltwood Capital Management holds 19,981 shares with $1.07M value, down from 26,681 last quarter. Verizon Comm. now has $226.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment

Icm Asset Management Inc Wa holds 1.33% of its portfolio in ClearSign Combustion Corporation for 1.19 million shares. National Asset Management Inc. owns 116,430 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sta Wealth Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 39,500 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 10,141 shares.

The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 253,302 shares traded or 254.18% up from the average. ClearSign Combustion Corporation (CLIR) has declined 65.75% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CLIR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Clearsign Combustion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLIR); 14/03/2018 – CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP – INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM FOUR TO FIVE AND APPOINTED MELINE TO FILL VACANCY; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion Corporation Announces Full Year 2017 Results; 21/03/2018 – ClearSign Announces Completion of Follow-On Project for Aera Energy; 11/05/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 2017 Loss/Shr 63c; 11/05/2018 – CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 2017 Loss $9.68M; 14/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion Corp Appoints Susanne Meline to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 ClearSign Combustion Corporation Appoints Susanne Meline to Board of Directors

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. The company has market cap of $26.93 million. The Company’s Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ClearSign Announces World Oil Refining to Join Demonstration Project with Air District – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Chuy’s, Viveve Medical, ClearSign Combustion, WhiteHorse Finance, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Boston Omaha â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ClearSign Combustion Corp. (CLIR) CEO Stephen Pirnat on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ClearSign announces an agreement with investment group for $11.7M equity investment, shares up 15.4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ClearSign Combustion’s Chinese Rally? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2017.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Verizon For The Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon -2% on downgrade, “priced at a premium” – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Limited holds 0.4% or 4.69 million shares. Duff & Phelps Management Company holds 1.55M shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. David R Rahn & Associate has 50,737 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.59% or 3.26M shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt owns 270,369 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.11 million shares. Tributary Capital Limited Com owns 10,900 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.23% stake. 38,555 were accumulated by Inverness Counsel Limited Company. Moreover, Lynch & Assocs In has 0.72% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oarsman accumulated 112,131 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 21,746 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 10,743 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Securities has 33,619 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Boltwood Capital Management increased Ishares S&P Ca Amt (CMF) stake by 11,740 shares to 57,575 valued at $3.34 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Interm Corp. (VCIT) stake by 8,601 shares and now owns 36,862 shares. Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Verizon Communications had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $62 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, December 3. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Moffett Nathanson. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 25.