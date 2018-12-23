Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (Call) (COL) by 51.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04 million, down from 29,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44 million shares traded or 894.29% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 30/05/2018 – ROCKWELL COLLINS: CASCADE AEROSPACE SELECTS ROCKWELL COLLINS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 04/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 4); 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins Discloses Investigation Into Employee Entertainment Expenses Before B/E Aerospace Buyout — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins 2Q EPS $1.43

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 21.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 1,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07 million, down from 6,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 3.32 million shares traded or 83.17% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit

Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc, which manages about $224.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 44,000 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterpris I by 1.94M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (Put) (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 7,135 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 10,018 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 94 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.02% or 2,630 shares. Manikay Partners Lc holds 615,048 shares or 6.04% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has 6,943 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.16% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Pennsylvania Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 9,755 shares. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 6,565 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 9,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Georgia-based Cap Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein has 0.36% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 20,300 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.36% or 3,356 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Rockwell Collins had 74 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of COL in report on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold”. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 19 report. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 6 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Sunday, July 30. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14300 target in Friday, April 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 5 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Visa, Copart and Paypal Holdings – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Prioritizing Strengths – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93M for 81.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $191.84 million activity. COOK SCOTT D also sold $22.03 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, September 7. Goodarzi Sasan K also sold $16.89M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares. 254,325 shares valued at $57.90 million were sold by SMITH BRAD D on Friday, September 14. Another trade for 4,554 shares valued at $979,360 was sold by POWELL DENNIS D. FLOURNOY MARK J also sold $2.03 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Thursday, August 30. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Johnson Gregory N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Parkside Bankshares And Tru holds 0.03% or 338 shares in its portfolio. Covington Mgmt has 59,010 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 60,567 shares in its portfolio. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsr Limited Liability reported 23,472 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Checchi Advisers Limited owns 2,999 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Highbridge Capital Mgmt owns 3,843 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp invested in 403,592 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 13,768 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset has 2,403 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 2.09% stake. Korea Investment has 188,645 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 280 shares. Da Davidson And has 2,261 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,929 shares to 8,847 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intuit’s Earnings Report: Analysts’ Estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit: Why Are Executives Leaving? – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (INTU) – Nasdaq” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intu shares nose-dive after Whittaker consortium drops bid – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.