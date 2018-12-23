Boston Advisors Increased Hershey Co Com (HSY) Holding; Last Week Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Coverage

Among 8 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ecolab had 12 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, August 7. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 13 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 28. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, November 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $159 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, October 16. See Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) latest ratings:

Boston Advisors Llc increased Hershey Co Com (HSY) stake by 116.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boston Advisors Llc acquired 49,891 shares as Hershey Co Com (HSY)’s stock rose 2.61%. The Boston Advisors Llc holds 92,547 shares with $9.44 million value, up from 42,656 last quarter. Hershey Co Com now has $22.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 1.95 million shares traded or 57.83% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N -GIVEN THE PATTERN OF LAST YEAR’S GROSS MARGIN INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, EXPECT TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR ON A YOY BASIS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOWARDS HIGH END OF $150 MLN TO $175 MLN MARGIN FOR GROWTH PROGRAM TARGET BY 2019

Since July 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $964.48 million activity. $478.35 million worth of stock was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL on Wednesday, November 7. The insider Buck Michele sold $161,790. Tillemans Todd W bought $214,640 worth of stock. WALLING KEVIN R sold 30,835 shares worth $3.12M. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by LITTLE PATRICIA A on Monday, September 24. 4.50 million shares were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO, worth $478.35M.

Boston Advisors Llc decreased State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) stake by 33,815 shares to 4,962 valued at $416,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,191 shares and now owns 10,776 shares. Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold HSY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 105.90 million shares or 1.16% less from 107.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burns J W And Inc has invested 0.23% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Stock Yards Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Bb&T Corp reported 0.02% stake. 17,308 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.93M shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 158,421 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Carret Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated accumulated 738,417 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj has 0.05% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 127,435 shares. M&T Bancorporation has invested 0.07% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 190,081 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Sys.

Among 5 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hershey had 6 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 30 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, July 27. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. Susquehanna maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) rating on Tuesday, October 23. Susquehanna has “Neutral” rating and $114 target. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold Ecolab Inc. shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 0.02% or 867 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company reported 0.8% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Communications stated it has 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bb&T owns 32,971 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation owns 48,696 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 32,850 shares. Westpac holds 16,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,275 are held by Garrison Bradford Inc. Dearborn Ptnrs holds 11,189 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bristol John W And Inc Ny has 2.13% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Whittier Tru Co holds 8,789 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.16% or 888,542 shares. 1,187 are owned by Amica Retiree. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability stated it has 22,025 shares. Amer Rech And owns 360 shares.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.59 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. It has a 26.36 P/E ratio. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial clients within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72M shares traded or 121.61% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $17.92 million activity. HIGGINS ARTHUR J also sold $1.30M worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares. Mulhere Timothy P sold 9,800 shares worth $1.50 million. 11,800 shares were sold by Brown Darrell R, worth $1.77 million on Friday, August 31. BAKER DOUGLAS M JR sold $6.41 million worth of stock. The insider Hickey Michael A sold 32,468 shares worth $5.06M. Berger Larry L had sold 9,317 shares worth $1.43 million on Monday, September 10. 2,811 shares were sold by BILLER LESLIE S, worth $450,884.