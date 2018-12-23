Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 4138.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 56,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 58,325 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.36 million, up from 1,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 2.75 million shares traded or 96.78% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 13.28% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 17.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,645 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50M, down from 12,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60M shares traded or 92.82% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold SYK shares while 354 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 265.65 million shares or 1.33% less from 269.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Noesis Capital Mangement reported 3.98% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). House Limited Company invested in 0.79% or 41,568 shares. Regions has invested 0.43% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Utd Fire Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Lynch & Associate In holds 1.57% or 26,150 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings invested in 69,676 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 910,369 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 695,207 shares. Aldebaran Financial owns 0.39% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 3,351 shares. Signature Est And Invest Limited Co owns 21,847 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 2,155 shares in its portfolio. Blue Capital reported 7,047 shares stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc invested in 0.05% or 19,529 shares. Indiana Tru & Inv Mngmt holds 4,979 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $979.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,415 shares to 93,104 shares, valued at $27.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,532 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $7.22 million activity. $404,289 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Sagar Bijoy on Friday, December 7. The insider Doliveux Roch bought $7,352. Another trade for 37,866 shares valued at $6.32 million was sold by Owen Katherine Ann. The insider Fink M Kathryn sold $14,082. On Monday, November 5 Berry William E Jr sold $284,189 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 1,715 shares.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stryker increases dividend 11%, declaring a $0.52 per share quarterly dividend – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018, also Wallstreetpr.com with their article: “New Momentum Shows Up in Healthcare Logistics: SYK, IVST, and EW – WallStreetPR” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stryker declares $0.52 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 32 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 66% are positive. Stryker Corporation had 108 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Tuesday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 27 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, September 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 28. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Thursday, November 12 with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Monday, July 17. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $140.0 target in Friday, September 29 report. As per Friday, April 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $806.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:HDS) by 13,860 shares to 134,525 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 EPS, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.20M for 16.95 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, November 21. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ITW in report on Thursday, April 21 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ITW in report on Tuesday, April 10 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 21 report. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, December 5. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $145 target in Thursday, October 25 report. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 17 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.47% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 547,137 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 869 shares. Cls Lc reported 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Associated Banc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 28,531 are owned by Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,512 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Advsrs holds 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 15 shares. Adage Cap Gru Limited accumulated 0.19% or 611,835 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.84% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 370,410 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.04% or 875 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Inv House Lc holds 2,550 shares. Solaris Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).