Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) stake by 9.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 3,197 shares as Pepsico Inc Com (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 30,560 shares with $3.42M value, down from 33,757 last quarter. Pepsico Inc Com now has $154.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 204.88% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business

Intuit Inc (INTU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 316 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 281 trimmed and sold positions in Intuit Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 215.92 million shares, up from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Intuit Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 31 to 26 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 257 Increased: 219 New Position: 97.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $48.22 billion. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 39.16 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93 million for 81.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 10.64% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. for 2.06 million shares. Hwg Holdings Lp owns 46,353 shares or 7.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 6.24% invested in the company for 4.09 million shares. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Inc has invested 4.98% in the stock. Cypress Funds Llc, a California-based fund reported 147,000 shares.

The stock decreased 3.25% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 3.32 million shares traded or 83.59% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) stake by 32,340 shares to 46,015 valued at $2.23M in 2018Q3. It also upped Hd Supply Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 13,860 shares and now owns 134,525 shares. Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ING) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 11. Susquehanna maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Friday, September 28 with “Positive” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, September 28. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, October 5. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 3. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, October 4 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $116 target in Wednesday, October 3 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 3.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. Khan Mehmood sold $18.53 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Monday, October 22. Yawman David also sold $1.29M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares. Shares for $2.26 million were sold by Spanos Mike on Wednesday, October 31. The insider Narasimhan Laxman sold 5,500 shares worth $587,364.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 5,321 shares. 180,327 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Valicenti Advisory reported 35,166 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 0.04% or 10,040 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 32,902 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 4,728 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 160,283 shares stake. Arrow Finance stated it has 43,622 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 483,257 shares. Congress Asset Com Ma has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 2.35% or 70,107 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 1.77 million shares. Shelton Cap stated it has 142,822 shares. 81,874 are owned by Pinnacle Financial Prns.