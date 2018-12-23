Boston Family Office Llc increased Raytheon (RTN) stake by 38.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 10,407 shares as Raytheon (RTN)’s stock declined 14.04%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 37,784 shares with $7.81 million value, up from 27,377 last quarter. Raytheon now has $43.12B valuation. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75M shares traded or 87.46% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT

CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had an increase of 2.83% in short interest. CESDF’s SI was 4.78M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.83% from 4.65 million shares previously. With 12,000 avg volume, 398 days are for CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s short sellers to cover CESDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.083 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 192,900 shares traded or 1134.17% up from the average. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company has market cap of $613.62 million. The firm provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $215 target in Friday, October 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Tuesday, December 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 27.

