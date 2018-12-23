Nfc Investments Llc decreased Pico Holdings Inc (PICO) stake by 5.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nfc Investments Llc sold 33,752 shares as Pico Holdings Inc (PICO)’s stock declined 18.19%. The Nfc Investments Llc holds 598,612 shares with $7.51M value, down from 632,364 last quarter. Pico Holdings Inc now has $194.69M valuation. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 162,210 shares traded or 107.42% up from the average. PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) has declined 20.48% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS WAS APPROACHED BY A LARGE INSTITUTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ PICO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PICO); 23/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Pico Far East Holdings Ltd; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on the Strategic Review and Bd Changes; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS – BOARD DIRECTED JMP SECURITIES LLC TO CONCLUDE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS & DETERMINED CO SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXECUTE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN; 19/03/2018 – Global Pico Projector Market Expected to Reach $5,002 Million, Globally, by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO EXPLORE ADDITIONAL INITIATIVES DESIGNED TO INCREASE CURRENT CASH FLOWS; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Will Continue to Explore Additional Initiatives Designed to Increase Current Cash Flows; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Board Doesn’t Believe Interest From Invetors Would Provide Adequate Value; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings: Lead Indepenedent Director Daniel Silvers Won’t Seek Re-Election to Board

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc sold 4,770 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 148,024 shares with $20.45M value, down from 152,794 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor –

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc increased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 5,529 shares to 111,362 valued at $8.17M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Total Intl Stock Etf (VXUS) stake by 7,965 shares and now owns 50,425 shares. Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt & Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 8,400 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.73% or 12.76M shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co invested in 51,745 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company invested in 0.73% or 4.64 million shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 1.61% or 208,906 shares. Lincluden Ltd stated it has 105,819 shares. Magellan Asset Ltd owns 681 shares. Wolverine Asset Management has 32,930 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 102,362 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Limited invested in 2.06% or 20,599 shares. Cim Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 2,719 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Limited Com accumulated 67,187 shares. Cwm Ltd Com owns 25,892 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Affinity Lc has 2,557 shares. Scholtz Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,000 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.23 million. $5.77M worth of stock was sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. 1,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. 264,465 shares were sold by Gorsky Alex, worth $38.60M. MULCAHY ANNE M also bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Sneed Michael E sold $4.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 23. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $153 target in Thursday, October 11 report. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, July 12.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $376,593 activity. Bylinsky Gregory had bought 31,188 shares worth $362,825 on Monday, July 2.