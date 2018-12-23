Among 10 analysts covering Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Teladoc had 14 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, September 28. The stock of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Canaccord Genuity. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Friday, September 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, July 25. The stock of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 2 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Friday, September 28. See Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) latest ratings:

09/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $80 Initiates Coverage On

28/09/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65 New Target: $80 Maintain

28/09/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $86 New Target: $94 Maintain

28/09/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $68 New Target: $89 Maintain

28/09/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52 New Target: $83 Maintain

28/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70 New Target: $92 Maintain

28/09/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $90 New Target: $94 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80 New Target: $88 Maintain

27/08/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $74 New Target: $90 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $90 Initiates Coverage On

Botty Investors Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 14.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Botty Investors Llc sold 1,500 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Botty Investors Llc holds 8,917 shares with $17.86M value, down from 10,417 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 01/04/2018 – Crown Prince Meets with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Satya Nadella; 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.61M shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd holds 2.75% or 4,964 shares. Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 20,716 shares. America First Advsr Llc accumulated 25 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 376,646 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 666 shares. Montag A Assocs stated it has 6,086 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 370 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc owns 207 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny accumulated 0.01% or 55 shares. Mai Cap owns 7,152 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Garde Cap accumulated 2,217 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Valiant Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 39,950 shares or 7.08% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open Second Fulfillment Center in Alberta – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2018: AMZN,DFRG,NKE,KMX – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Launches Fifth Data Region in Europe – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Botty Investors Llc increased La (NYSE:LZB) stake by 61,709 shares to 604,435 valued at $19.10 million in 2018Q3. It also upped A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 124,033 shares and now owns 149,916 shares. Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was raised too.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $952,500 was made by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02 million worth of stock. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $2.70M. 2,030 shares valued at $3.21 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. 181 shares were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P, worth $285,960 on Thursday, November 15. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.09 million worth of stock or 1,645 shares. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $5.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 23 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, July 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $2000 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 27 by Loop Capital Markets. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, September 10. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. Canaccord Genuity maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teladoc Health: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teladoc Health Refutes SIRF Report Claims NYSE:TDOC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teladoc Health COO and CFO resigns – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teladoc Health: The Pullback Is Creating An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Teladoc Health a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 24, 2018.