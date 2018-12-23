Botty Investors Increased La (LZB) Stake; Avis Budget Group (CAR) Shorts Lowered By 5.19%

Botty Investors Llc increased La (LZB) stake by 11.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Botty Investors Llc acquired 61,709 shares as La (LZB)’s stock declined 18.41%. The Botty Investors Llc holds 604,435 shares with $19.10M value, up from 542,726 last quarter. La now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 1.13M shares traded or 164.94% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has declined 16.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) had a decrease of 5.19% in short interest. CAR’s SI was 10.70 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 5.19% from 11.28M shares previously. With 1.99M avg volume, 5 days are for Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR)’s short sellers to cover CAR’s short positions. The SI to Avis Budget Group Inc’s float is 16.25%. The stock decreased 5.48% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 2.32M shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 34.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018 WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget’s Director Slate Includes Three Picks From Largest Shareholder; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.03; 31/05/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 7; 19/04/2018 – KAI YUAN HOLDINGS LTD 1215.HK – TO SELL TO ENTIRE STAKE IN LEADING PROSPECT & SALE LOAN TO RIDGE AVIS LIMITED FOR HK$810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Avis Returns to Japan With Presence at Gateway Airports; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – SRS AGREES TO SUPPORT ALL COMPANY NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Among 3 analysts covering Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Avis Budget had 3 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northcoast on Monday, July 30. Barclays Capital maintained Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) rating on Wednesday, August 22. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $38 target.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $450,190 activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 13,000 shares worth $450,190 on Friday, August 17.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Americas and International. It has a 5.02 P/E ratio. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure divisions of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious divisions of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold Avis Budget Group, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 80.68 million shares or 1.69% less from 82.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold LZB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.66 million shares or 0.03% less from 41.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. La-Z-Boy had 3 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) rating on Monday, December 17. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $34 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 23 to “Sector Weight”.