Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Intl Flavors& Fragrances (IFF) by 32.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 45,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 187,393 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.07 million, up from 141,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Intl Flavors& Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 1.98M shares traded or 73.63% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1432.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 843,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 902,410 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.30M, up from 58,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 46,216 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering IRSA Inversiones (NYSE:IRS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. IRSA Inversiones had 5 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks upgraded the shares of IRS in report on Monday, September 7 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 21 report. The stock of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 23. The stock of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 8. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold IFF shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 63,693 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has 0.04% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 78,744 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.39% or 4,029 shares. 3,389 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Advisory owns 23,941 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary holds 0.01% or 2,321 shares in its portfolio. 259,741 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement System. Markel holds 63,500 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 11,849 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,725 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burns J W & Company Incorporated owns 3,650 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Victory Management Incorporated holds 0% or 1,173 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Ltd Liability invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Cue Group holds 2,815 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Among 19 analysts covering Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances had 48 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 21. JP Morgan upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Tuesday, May 8 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, May 11. Raymond James downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Friday, November 16 to “Underperform” rating. Evercore upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Wednesday, January 17 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 11. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 6 by BNP Paribas. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Thursday, May 10 with “Buy”.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 27 buys, and 2 sales for $536.32 million activity. 1,389 shares were sold by Fortanet Francisco, worth $194,460 on Thursday, September 20.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) by 24,940 shares to 225,285 shares, valued at $18.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

