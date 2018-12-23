Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 125.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 216,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 389,820 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.01M, up from 172,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48 million shares traded or 131.69% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Common (WMB) by 43.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 15,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,865 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36M, up from 34,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 224,489 shares to 96,512 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat’l Rwy Adr (Ca) (NYSE:CNI) by 252,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,608 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 19 to “Market Perform”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 31. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, February 20 report. On Friday, August 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Vetr to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.44% or 44,534 shares. Argent Management Limited Liability Company reported 9,776 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Destination Wealth Management holds 104,739 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 371,377 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Southeast Asset Advisors has invested 1.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). State Street owns 167.04M shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 0.11% or 6,088 shares. Hartline Investment reported 8,568 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 406,732 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Northern holds 48.81M shares. Davis R M Inc reported 25,268 shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il holds 16,839 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. $411,000 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by DINKINS JAMES L. On Monday, November 5 the insider HAYS ED sold $4.43 million. $2.63M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by CRESPO FRANCISCO. $2.06M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by SMITH BRIAN JOHN. MURPHY JOHN sold 56,000 shares worth $2.60M. $3.74 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by MARK LARRY M.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 9,108 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,473 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Lc holds 5.35% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 242,850 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 257,525 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ci Investments Inc reported 6.85 million shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Homrich Berg owns 12,989 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 1.17M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Management invested in 0% or 169 shares. Metropolitan Life New York, a New York-based fund reported 176,553 shares. Ecofin Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 234,536 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Company invested in 0.09% or 15,122 shares. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 25 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 238,571 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 19,040 shares in its portfolio.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $259,422. On Tuesday, November 6 Zamarin Chad J. bought $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 2,500 shares. Dunn Micheal G. bought $63,842 worth of stock. Cooper Kathleen B sold 9,760 shares worth $249,856. CREEL MICHAEL A bought 25,000 shares worth $644,283.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,767 shares to 41,610 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,306 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).