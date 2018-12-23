Crow Point Partners Llc decreased Edison International (EIX) stake by 15.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 60,000 shares as Edison International (EIX)’s stock declined 12.31%. The Crow Point Partners Llc holds 325,000 shares with $22.00 million value, down from 385,000 last quarter. Edison International now has $18.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.57% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 4.98M shares traded or 67.70% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 18.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 21/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA); 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 08:54 AM; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.29; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 12/04/2018 – Makeblock Neuron Wins 2018 Gold Edison Awards; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #8-3); 03/05/2018 – Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Fti Consulting Inc (FCN) stake by 14.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 4,453 shares as Fti Consulting Inc (FCN)’s stock declined 15.76%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 34,276 shares with $2.51 million value, up from 29,823 last quarter. Fti Consulting Inc now has $2.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 916,481 shares traded or 148.63% up from the average. FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has risen 44.60% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FCN News: 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – FTI CONSULTING 1Q REV. $497.8M; 26/04/2018 – FTI CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS $1.04; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 29/05/2018 – FTI Consulting: Franck Risler Named Senior Managing Director; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q Rev $497.8M; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises FTI Outlook To Stable From Neg; ‘BB+’ Rtg Afrmd; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES FTI CONSULTING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’

Crow Point Partners Llc increased A Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) stake by 102,319 shares to 209,999 valued at $2.73 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) stake by 4,708 shares and now owns 7,226 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 7.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.1 per share. EIX’s profit will be $332.33 million for 13.77 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison Intl had 13 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. Citigroup upgraded the shares of EIX in report on Friday, November 16 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, September 17. Edward Jones downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, November 21. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 263.57 million shares or 1.18% more from 260.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Axa owns 278,980 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 85,463 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 67,407 shares. Apriem Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 10,863 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Lc has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 19,014 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Management Inc. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24.92 million shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 0.14% or 71,258 shares. 140,992 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hanson Doremus Inv has 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 933 shares. First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 7,129 shares. 4,007 were accumulated by Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Edison International Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action â€“ EIX – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E up another 7%, continuing to recoup heavy losses following wildfire – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edison should continue paying dividends despite fire losses, UBS analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EIX, ATUS, BA, CMCM and TDOC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSRO, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

More notable recent FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FTI Consulting Announces Extension of Maturity of Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FTI Consulting Expands Data Privacy Practice, Launches Data Protection Officer Services – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “FTI Consulting Releases India Disclosure Index 2018 NYSE:FCN – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FTI Consulting Reports Record Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FTI Consulting, Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $4.27 million activity. Linton Paul Alderman sold $441,522 worth of stock or 6,351 shares. Lu Curtis P also sold $1.00M worth of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) on Friday, October 26. On Friday, November 2 the insider Bacon Brenda J sold $731,588. Pachman Matthew also sold $109,710 worth of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) shares. $784,953 worth of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) was sold by Paul Holly on Friday, July 27. FANANDAKIS NICHOLAS C sold $940,049 worth of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) on Tuesday, October 30.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) stake by 57,799 shares to 47,023 valued at $638,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) stake by 47,837 shares and now owns 6,653 shares. Syntel Inc (NASDAQ:SYNT) was reduced too.