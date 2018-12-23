Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 15.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 17,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,447 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65 million, down from 114,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 6.61 million shares traded or 50.31% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.78% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Florida Farmworkers and Supporters to March in “Time’s up Wendy’s March” to Demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 15/03/2018 – Wendy’s Rewards Fans for Picking Fresh Beef All March Madness; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES LABOR INFLATION OF 3%-4% THIS YR; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Wendy’s Continues to Lead Innovation through Partnership with WorldAPP, provider of Form.com; 08/05/2018 – Wendys’ North America same-store sales miss estimates; 10/05/2018 – Wendy’s to Unveil Innovative Restaurant Design in Gluckstadt; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11; 08/03/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes 10 Employees for Giving Back to Their Local Communities

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 29.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 2,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,365 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $741,000, down from 7,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Limited Com holds 100,286 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 10,605 shares. Mariner Llc holds 202,141 shares. F&V Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 3,787 shares. Tdam Usa has 1.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gfs Advsr Lc invested in 2.2% or 86,621 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 433,227 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca has 3.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 142,095 shares. Moreover, Twin Focus Capital Partners Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 297,713 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Hldg Corp. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc reported 7,022 shares. Notis owns 53,368 shares. Utah Retirement holds 1.34% or 499,530 shares. St Germain D J has invested 2.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s Tremfya beats Novartis’ Cosentyx in late-stage psoriasis study; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Indian drug inspectors seize J&J baby powder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $113.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 7,650 shares to 13,300 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 20. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $114 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Sell” rating by Standpoint Research on Friday, May 20. Goldman Sachs upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, July 12 to “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $151 target in Friday, April 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 20 to “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, August 4. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $119 target. UBS initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, January 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 25 report. On Thursday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. 748 shares valued at $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. Kapusta Ronald A also sold $1.23M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, November 8. $268,731 worth of stock was bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Fasolo Peter also sold $24.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, December 3. 264,465 shares were sold by Gorsky Alex, worth $38.60 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.43, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WEN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 177.37 million shares or 4.86% less from 186.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 23,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 44,670 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mai Cap Management has 0.02% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Ing Groep Nv holds 28,621 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 18,599 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 11,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 46,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 38,038 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Limited has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 57,934 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 1,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 1,650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 3,091 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 159,210 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 89,013 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 742,367 shares.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. WEN’s profit will be $35.52M for 26.15 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Wendy’s had 64 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Thursday, August 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, May 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 12 by Longbow. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 9 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Thursday, August 6. Nomura upgraded The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) on Monday, January 4 to “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $12 target in Thursday, August 6 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 29 by Goldman Sachs. Bernstein reinitiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 26 report.