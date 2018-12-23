Moon Capital Management Lp decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 48.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 103,495 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock declined 3.05%. The Moon Capital Management Lp holds 109,128 shares with $10.25 million value, down from 212,623 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $253.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 14.92M shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – Walmart says U.S. online sales grew 33 percent; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART HAS ALMOST DOUBLED; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS CAN CONTINUE SHARE BUYBACK AND MAINTAIN A GOOD CREDIT PROFILE; 04/04/2018 – Flipkart is in advanced talks with Walmart to sell a majority stake to the U.S. retailer, Mint said; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son confirms Walmart to acquire India’s Flipkart; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 57.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc acquired 2,346 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc holds 6,450 shares with $1.36M value, up from 4,104 last quarter. 3M Company now has $107.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Underweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, November 16 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Wednesday, October 24 report.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,222 shares to 3,046 valued at $461,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares S&P Preferred Stk (PFF) stake by 88,846 shares and now owns 111,056 shares. Vanguard Long (VCLT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sather Finance Gp owns 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,532 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 120,329 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 230,596 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 108,242 are owned by Creative Planning. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wallington Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 67,380 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. Neumann Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 7,066 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Inv Counsel has 0.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stearns Services Grp invested 0.57% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cypress Cap Limited Liability holds 0.84% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 22,681 shares. Nine Masts Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 804 shares. Old Republic reported 8,000 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management holds 0.9% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,432 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has 3,060 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $184,500. Hammes Eric D. had sold 1,272 shares worth $274,752.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.83 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart: Strong Growth In E-Commerce To Continue – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart: Time To Redeploy The Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Amazon’s Latest Behind-the-Scenes Move to Compete With eBay and Walmart – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart: The Cash Flow Paradigm – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Routeique is Newest Member of Blockchain in Transport Alliance – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boothbay Fund has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Benedict Fincl Advsr holds 24,010 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,052 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ruffer Llp has 3,492 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 319,534 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Rwc Asset Llp holds 0.11% or 25,272 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 0.01% or 71,630 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Communications has 0.24% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 28,302 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 0.46% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 125.24 million shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 6,101 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 0.12% or 6,054 shares. Wms Limited Com accumulated 0.1% or 9,719 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 185,522 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 48 sales for $5.10 billion activity. On Tuesday, December 11 WALTON ALICE L sold $147.63M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 1.57M shares. WALTON JIM C also sold $22.06 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday, September 5. The insider WALTON S ROBSON sold $146.27 million. 18,421 shares were sold by Biggs M. Brett, worth $1.77M on Thursday, August 30. Shares for $277,497 were sold by Bartlett Daniel J. Another trade for 12,111 shares valued at $1.17 million was sold by McKenna Judith J. $150,388 worth of stock was sold by Canney Jacqueline P on Friday, August 31.