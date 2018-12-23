Nokota Management Lp decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 73.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp sold 1.10M shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 400,000 shares with $21.02 million value, down from 1.50M last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $212.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58 million shares traded or 130.24% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES DAVID MARKS TO LEAD COMMERCIAL CAPITAL OPS; 21/03/2018 – No Barriers Warriors, Wells Fargo Seek Veterans with Disabilities for their 2018 Expedition; 09/04/2018 – MULVANEY DECLINES TO COMMENT ON REPORTS OF WELLS FARGO PENALTY; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 352.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boys Arnold & Co Inc acquired 70,581 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 90,581 shares with $12.77 million value, up from 20,000 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $91.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60 billion for 9.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation has 560,313 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth accumulated 3,905 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust invested in 0.38% or 1.46M shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co reported 5,688 shares. 4,600 were accumulated by Ensemble Capital Management Limited Com. Td Asset Mngmt holds 1.93M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Company holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 165,484 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 755,420 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Monetary Grp reported 0.37% stake. Palouse Cap Mngmt Inc has 142,564 shares. Aspen Investment holds 16,927 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc has invested 1.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Welch Group holds 4,501 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Primecap Management Co Ca has invested 1.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Highbridge Management Limited Liability Corporation has 104,392 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wells Fargo had 9 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Monday, October 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 17 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Wood upgraded the shares of WFC in report on Monday, July 16 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform”.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $5.87 million was sold by Modjtabai Avid.

Nokota Management Lp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) stake by 850,000 shares to 1.90M valued at $313.04 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ambarella Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMBA) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Viking Glob Limited Partnership invested in 5.89 million shares or 4.56% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has invested 0.67% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 3.57% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Middleton And Company Incorporated Ma owns 91,715 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research holds 0.14% or 189,422 shares in its portfolio. Sfmg Lc holds 0.06% or 3,305 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 11,093 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Cibc Corp owns 0.45% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 377,108 shares. Philadelphia Tru has 7,604 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Grassi Investment holds 1.18% or 57,216 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,520 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Lc, a California-based fund reported 45,033 shares. Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.56% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. On Thursday, July 26 JOHRI AKHIL sold $465,591 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 3,428 shares. The insider Gill Charles D sold 14,255 shares worth $1.94 million.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 7,308 shares to 14,246 valued at $666,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) stake by 2,500 shares and now owns 5,200 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies Corp had 3 analyst reports since November 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, December 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 28 by Morgan Stanley.