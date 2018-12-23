Bp Wealth Management Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Garmin LTD (GRMN) Sentiment Is 1.4

Garmin LTD (GRMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.09, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 190 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 136 cut down and sold their stock positions in Garmin LTD. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 78.02 million shares, up from 75.52 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Garmin LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 107 Increased: 127 New Position: 63.

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 2,949 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 265,842 shares with $36.73 million value, down from 268,791 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.58 billion. It operates through five divisions: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. It has a 18.36 P/E ratio. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. for 85,666 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc owns 32,098 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has 1.91% invested in the company for 1.63 million shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 1.59% in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors, a Indiana-based fund reported 21,525 shares.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 1.49 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has risen 5.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $149.16 million for 19.41 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. The insider Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.08 million. Duato Joaquin also sold $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731 on Friday, December 14. 29,000 shares valued at $3.91 million were sold by Sneed Michael E on Monday, August 27. MULCAHY ANNE M had bought 748 shares worth $100,050 on Friday, December 14. The insider Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $133,910 was made by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, October 22. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $148 target. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, July 12 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, October 11. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report.

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Heritage Commerce Corp Com (NASDAQ:HTBK) stake by 23,125 shares to 46,997 valued at $701,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) stake by 4,406 shares and now owns 132,414 shares. Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 7.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 131,323 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund holds 1.55% or 50,677 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Llc holds 0% or 21,342 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.38% or 3.98M shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division owns 208,230 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited invested in 304,860 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Northpointe Ltd Liability Co owns 38,973 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Horrell Cap Mgmt has 490 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 92,320 shares. Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,797 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa reported 31,281 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Investment, a Ohio-based fund reported 96,668 shares. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc has invested 5.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).