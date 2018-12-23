Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Grou (ICE) by 6.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 13,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 210,036 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.73 million, up from 196,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 4.88M shares traded or 53.16% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) by 33.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 29,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 116,386 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14 million, up from 87,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 5.54M shares traded or 134.12% up from the average. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 15.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS – FULL YEAR REPORTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Names Aaron E. Alt CFO; 18/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 24/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 19 Days; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND…; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%

Among 23 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 82 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ICE in report on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 10. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 4 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $77 target in Friday, November 3 report. Wood maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 5 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ICE shares while 260 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 472.82 million shares or 0.70% less from 476.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt reported 512,703 shares stake. Northern Management Ltd Liability Co reported 19,635 shares. Family Corp accumulated 27,444 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 79,513 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.98% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 81 shares. Highline Capital Management Lp holds 1.15M shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cortland Associates Mo holds 6.77% or 583,517 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 5.21 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1,585 shares. Fruth Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 6,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.67% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Lpl Lc stated it has 90,697 shares. 18,420 were reported by Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bank Com (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3,205 shares to 2,426 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 4,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,457 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group (NYSE:AIG).

