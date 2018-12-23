Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 0.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 15,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $110.03 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 3.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 28,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 695,592 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.88 million, down from 724,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 17.48 million shares traded or 121.13% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 43,039 shares to 243,159 shares, valued at $59.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 12,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 46 investors sold MDLZ shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Bancorp De holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 859,472 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stephens Inc Ar owns 78,313 shares. Bartlett & Lc holds 0.03% or 20,315 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N And owns 84,231 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 1.19 million shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd reported 0.23% stake. Lincoln National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,881 shares. Johnson Financial Inc owns 58,022 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 627,621 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 284,103 were reported by Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0.27% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,164 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 27,404 shares.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.54 million activity. On Friday, September 14 Brusadelli Maurizio sold $322,845 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 7,381 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $915.92 million for 16.14 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. 63,050 shares valued at $3.00 million were sold by Goeckeler David on Tuesday, September 18. Another trade for 70,000 shares valued at $3.30M was made by Kramer Kelly A. on Tuesday, September 11. Shares for $1.36 million were sold by Tan Irving. 33,950 shares were sold by BHATT PRAT, worth $1.52 million. WEST STEVEN M had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, December 12. Robbins Charles sold $10.28 million worth of stock.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 562,697 shares to 13,351 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,804 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).