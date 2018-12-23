Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 28.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 108,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,231 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.58M, down from 385,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 12.75 million shares traded or 75.99% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bridgepoint Ed Inc (BPI) by 79.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 88,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $229,000, down from 110,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bridgepoint Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 178,953 shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) has declined 12.98% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BPI News: 29/05/2018 – Luxembourg-based JAB is buying Pret from private equity firm Bridgepoint and other minority investors for an undisclosed sum, Pret said on Tuesday; 01/05/2018 – Bridgepoint Education 1Q Rev $118M; 09/04/2018 – Bridgepoint Education Employees Recognized with the President’s Volunteer Service Award; 14/05/2018 – Bridgepoint Education Honored as a Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 13/03/2018 – Ashford University and University of the Rockies Plan to Merge and Become an Independent, Non-profit University; 29/05/2018 – Bridgepoint bags a healthy return on Pret; 01/05/2018 – BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION 1Q REV. $118.0M, EST. $118.5M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION, PLANS TO SEPARATE FROM ASHFORD UNIVERSIT; 01/05/2018 – Bridgepoint Education 1Q Net $2.3M; 29/05/2018 – JAB to Buy Pret From Bridgepoint

Another recent and important WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. WPX Energy had 136 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, October 5. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Piper Jaffray. As per Tuesday, December 19, the company rating was reinitiated by Robert W. Baird. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, December 13. On Tuesday, September 29 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Capital One upgraded the shares of WPX in report on Tuesday, February 9 to “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Wednesday, April 6 by Wunderlich. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, July 6.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 550.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. WPX’s profit will be $37.83M for 29.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold WPX shares while 109 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 384.07 million shares or 0.78% more from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup owns 31,108 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Com accumulated 26,392 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 472,912 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 311,900 shares. Selz Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 6.19% or 1.40 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 67,220 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited invested in 0.06% or 49,900 shares. Mitchell Grp has 1.30 million shares for 4.96% of their portfolio. American Intll Grp reported 802,613 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Arosa Capital Mngmt LP owns 415,061 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 248,418 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Pennsylvania-based Penn Management has invested 0.95% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 0.05% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 6.91M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bridgepoint Education had 5 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 16 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Thursday, February 22. The stock of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) earned “Strong-Buy” rating by Zacks on Friday, August 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, May 2. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.79, from 0.58 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold BPI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 21.38 million shares or 5.81% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI). Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc has 2.86M shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 28,013 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI). 2.23 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) for 110,355 shares. Ellington Limited Liability Corporation has 14,404 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI). Trexquant Inv LP holds 25,648 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. G2 Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 82,600 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited reported 44,940 shares. 40,991 were accumulated by First Advsr L P. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 931,601 shares. D E Shaw And holds 1.20M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 449,192 were reported by Driehaus Cap Management Lc.

Analysts await Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Bridgepoint Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.59% negative EPS growth.

