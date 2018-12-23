Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 2,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 155,386 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.59M, down from 157,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 63.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 16,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $329,000, down from 26,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 3.86M shares traded or 89.25% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.03% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold IRM shares while 120 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 241.45 million shares or 2.25% more from 236.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 31,987 shares. Cap Ltd Ca stated it has 8,614 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 7,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And holds 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 200 shares. Lasalle Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 77,288 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Everence Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 19,497 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 300 shares. 17,277 were reported by Wealthfront. Avalon Advsrs Lc accumulated 385,578 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Epoch Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 5.11 million shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc accumulated 437,212 shares. Tdam Usa reported 0.07% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Guardian L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 232,095 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $9.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 82,939 shares to 645,635 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 98,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 10 analysts covering Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Iron Mountain Incorporated had 18 analyst reports since October 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IRM in report on Friday, February 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, June 7 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, October 5. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 27 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 30 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of IRM in report on Thursday, August 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.53 per share. IRM’s profit will be $154.55 million for 14.88 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.82% negative EPS growth.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $123,602 activity. $61,915 worth of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) was sold by Brown Stuart B on Wednesday, July 25.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $282.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,589 shares to 75,874 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has 0.73% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.06M shares. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 5,268 shares. Mig Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.74% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 159,500 shares. Barbara Oil Com stated it has 1.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wendell David holds 156,353 shares or 5.42% of its portfolio. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Company reported 39,645 shares. Meeder Asset has 0.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davis R M invested in 0.01% or 1,158 shares. Holderness Investments reported 7,666 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 471,969 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,994 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 6,871 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp holds 766,308 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Virtu Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 1. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 8 report. Stephens maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, February 1. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $187.0 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, September 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $150.0 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, September 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, June 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. Bernstein maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, December 15.

