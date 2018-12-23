Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 15.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 76,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,729 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.86 million, up from 499,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 18.08M shares traded or 72.24% up from the average. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 373.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,995 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23M, up from 2,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $9.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 78,084 shares to 15,089 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,517 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Among 22 analysts covering Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Goldcorp Inc. had 70 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) on Friday, September 29 to “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, September 8, the company rating was initiated by National Bank Canada. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 28 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 5 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 25 by Citigroup. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 15. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, February 12 by IBC. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by TD Securities with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Garrison Fincl stated it has 2.69% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1,059 were accumulated by Cap Advisors Limited. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.34% or 421,168 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.52% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation has invested 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Delphi Mngmt Ma has 1.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated stated it has 10,528 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc holds 64,017 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.73% or 2.40 million shares. Associated Banc accumulated 0.28% or 52,904 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 13,618 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.39% or 10,483 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Cap invested 1.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Quantbot Technology L P, a New York-based fund reported 70,930 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, June 10 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Monday, January 29. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Sell” on Friday, June 22. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 22 by Leerink Swann. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 23 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 30.

