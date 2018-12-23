Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.19, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 123 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 147 sold and reduced their equity positions in Arrow Electronics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 80.13 million shares, up from 79.64 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Arrow Electronics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 124 Increased: 83 New Position: 40.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 8.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 244,399 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 2.98 million shares with $100.00M value, up from 2.73 million last quarter. At&T Inc now has $206.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. for 179,888 shares. Denali Advisors Llc owns 274,700 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kiltearn Partners Llp has 2.67% invested in the company for 1.57 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cooke & Bieler Lp has invested 2.55% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 977,350 shares.

The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 910,058 shares traded or 46.43% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) has declined 7.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.72 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It has a 10.82 P/E ratio. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other services and products.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, up 1.99% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.51 per share. ARW’s profit will be $223.16M for 6.40 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.43% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, October 22. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 26 by Moffett Nathanson. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Monday, July 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by Citigroup. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, December 3. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) stake by 216,900 shares to 809,200 valued at $66.49M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) stake by 9,300 shares and now owns 81,500 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 96,863 were reported by Summit Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Cypress Cap Mgmt (Wy) reported 1,700 shares. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has invested 1.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Town Country Bancorporation Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 92,449 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management holds 0.87% or 82,449 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.20M shares. Tirschwell & Loewy accumulated 0.03% or 6,871 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 99,869 shares. Bailard holds 0.24% or 121,670 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cadinha Lc has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,407 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt accumulated 4.47 million shares. First Manhattan holds 0.16% or 903,095 shares. 14,492 were reported by Gamble Jones Counsel. Madison holds 19,957 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.