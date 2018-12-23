Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Matrix Service Company (MTRX) by 37.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 158,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 268,802 shares of the engineering & construction company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.63M, down from 427,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matrix Service Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 596,198 shares traded or 217.24% up from the average. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has risen 11.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 07/03/2018 Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 10/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO- ITS SUBSIDIARY MATRIX SERVICE INC ENTERED INTO A FULL EPC CONTRACT WITH A LARGE INDEPENDENT OIL COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO – BACKLOG OF $914.2 MLN AT QTR END; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matrix Service; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matrix Service Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRX); 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY SHR $0.15 TO $0.20; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – Keyera Awards Matrix Service Turnkey EPC Contract for Greenfield Crude Oil Storage and Blending Terminal at Cushing; 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabilities

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 30.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 559,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.99M, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 26.36M shares traded or 80.61% up from the average. Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 15.03% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Matrix Service Company Reports Second Quarter Results; Maintains Full Year EPS Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matrix Service Company (MTRX) CEO John Hewitt on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2018 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Matrix Service (MTRX) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $436.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 65,967 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $15.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Services Inc. by 674,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Analysts await Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MTRX’s profit will be $5.41M for 19.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Matrix Service Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.37 million activity. The insider AUSTIN NANCY E sold 10,868 shares worth $268,905. Another trade for 12,647 shares valued at $304,278 was made by Rinehart Bradley J on Friday, September 28. Another trade for 21,450 shares valued at $544,920 was made by Cavanah Kevin S on Friday, September 14. 34,785 shares were sold by Montalbano Joseph F, worth $788,186.

Among 9 analysts covering Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Matrix Service had 14 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 6. The stock of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 3. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, November 18 by Avondale. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 13 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 18 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by TheStreet. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 2 report. Avondale upgraded Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) on Friday, May 6 to “Mkt Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.51, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold MTRX shares while 37 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.40 million shares or 1.68% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Geode Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Comerica Savings Bank holds 0% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) or 25,942 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 18,331 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 1,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 44,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl invested in 218,655 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) or 235,330 shares. American Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) for 90,311 shares. Pacific Investment Mngmt Co owns 104,100 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) for 79,531 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc invested in 203,975 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas invested in 2,252 shares.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $27,990 activity.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 141,229 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $30.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Forterra Inc.

Analysts await Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Ensco plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Top Offshore-Rig Stocks Fell More Than 15% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Broadridge Financial Solutions, MercadoLibre, Rogers, Ensco plc, Liberty Oilfield Services, and DexCom â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold ESV shares while 89 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 391.43 million shares or 1.93% more from 384.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 15,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 12,732 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 26,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer & holds 0% or 15,148 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru accumulated 0.01% or 6.09 million shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 714,660 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 38.68 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cna holds 0.06% or 36,800 shares. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Creative Planning holds 0% or 23,582 shares. Murphy Cap owns 21,450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6.87 million shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Driehaus Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 313,927 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 13 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 34% are positive. Ensco Plc had 94 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Negative” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, March 28. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 29 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Friday, December 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 23. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $13.0 target in Thursday, January 7 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 31. The stock of Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by Citigroup. Susquehanna maintained the shares of ESV in report on Friday, January 12 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) rating on Friday, October 27. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $5.5 target. Citigroup maintained Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) on Wednesday, March 16 with “Neutral” rating.