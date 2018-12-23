Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 26,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 502,278 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.43 million, up from 475,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 11.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.59 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 513,338 shares traded or 71.19% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 8.55% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.55% the S&P500.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, September 25 with “Sell”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Wunderlich. Jefferies maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, January 29 with “Underperform” rating. Bernstein maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, June 11. Bernstein has “Buy” rating and $12300 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, September 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vontobel Asset reported 474,218 shares. National Asset Mgmt stated it has 100,004 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Kames Cap Public Ltd Com has invested 1.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 70,080 were accumulated by Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 4.05% or 10.98M shares in its portfolio. World Invsts reported 185.48 million shares or 5.16% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Lc reported 99,843 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.56M shares or 6.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,540 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 3.46% or 465,143 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 103,881 shares. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 220,959 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt reported 5.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthfront Corp, a California-based fund reported 365,084 shares. Gm Advisory Grp, a New York-based fund reported 32,178 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. On Monday, November 5 BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,000 shares. 36,500 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.06M on Thursday, November 8. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million was made by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: CMTL, AVGO, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “MSFT Will Release Disc-Less Xbox One in 2019, Xbox Anaconda in 2020 – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: The Market Is Right, This Time – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $813.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 8,587 shares to 286,744 shares, valued at $42.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix.Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,003 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold SLAB shares while 80 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 39.04 million shares or 0.06% less from 39.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 0.03% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Quantbot Technologies LP invested 0.03% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 375,806 are held by Rothschild And Asset Us. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 92,427 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 928,449 shares. Old National Bancshares In holds 0.01% or 2,947 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 4,094 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 689,241 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 17,106 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 8,808 shares. Fmr Ltd Company owns 6.50M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Mass Confusion Leads to Cancellation of SIGM Stock Trades – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Sigma Designs Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 24, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Silicon Labs had 54 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 10 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 29 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Wednesday, July 26. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 1 report. TH Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 29 report. Topeka Capital Markets maintained Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) on Thursday, February 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 2 by Needham. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $86 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $289.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 20,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (Call) (NYSE:SKX) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $1.49 million activity. $94,500 worth of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares were sold by BOCK WILLIAM G. Piovaccari Alessandro had sold 1,405 shares worth $130,525.