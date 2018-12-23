BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) formed wedge down with $8.97 target or 7.00% below today’s $9.65 share price. BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) has $990.92M valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 594,650 shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X SH (NYSEARCA:JNUG) had an increase of 62.95% in short interest. JNUG’s SI was 5.92M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 62.95% from 3.64 million shares previously. With 10.66 million avg volume, 1 days are for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X SH (NYSEARCA:JNUG)’s short sellers to cover JNUG’s short positions. The ETF decreased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 9.60 million shares traded. Direxion Daily Jr Gld Mnrs Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG) has declined 40.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent Direxion Daily Jr Gld Mnrs Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Individual Junior Gold Miner Stocks Are Better Bets Than JNUG – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold Is Teetering On The Brink – Big Move Could Be On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “You Didn’t Have To Let JNUG Get You Down – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2018. More interesting news about Direxion Daily Jr Gld Mnrs Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Did Gold Find A Bottom? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will JNUG Or NUGT Return 100% During The Next Gold Run? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2018.

Analysts await BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to report earnings on February, 26. BV’s profit will be $15.40M for 16.08 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by BrightView Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.28% negative EPS growth.