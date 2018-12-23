Brinker Capital Has Upped By $436,364 Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake; 5 Analysts Bullish Albemarle (ALB)

Among 7 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Albemarle had 8 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 3 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by HSBC on Monday, December 10 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by SunTrust. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, November 21. See Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) latest ratings:

Brinker Capital Inc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 5.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brinker Capital Inc acquired 10,148 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 2.40%. The Brinker Capital Inc holds 201,487 shares with $8.67 million value, up from 191,339 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $59.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 17.48 million shares traded or 121.14% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES

The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 2.78 million shares traded or 86.08% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 31.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $600,315 activity. 3,100 Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shares with value of $299,274 were sold by NARWOLD KAREN G.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.95 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 24 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.

Among 5 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was reinitiated on Monday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by DZ Bank on Friday, July 27 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by UBS.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.54 million activity. Myers Daniel P. also sold $1.21 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, September 12. Brusadelli Maurizio sold $322,845 worth of stock.