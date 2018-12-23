Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 81.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 43,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,677 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $354,000, down from 53,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 6.85 million shares traded or 42.68% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has declined 29.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corpo (SCCO) by 17.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 19,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,455 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.08M, down from 114,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corpo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 1.77M shares traded or 74.25% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 23.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE

Among 25 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Masco had 84 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 9. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, April 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 26 report. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 25 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 22 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MAS in report on Wednesday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Overweight” rating and $37 target in Friday, January 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, July 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 27 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 29.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.44 per share. MAS’s profit will be $174.14 million for 12.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 57,227 shares to 123,396 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold MAS shares while 183 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 262.79 million shares or 2.11% less from 268.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 37,803 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability has 10,126 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 10,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancshares And Tru reported 174 shares. Advsrs Cap Lc owns 247,469 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 53,340 shares. 9,125 are held by Bluestein R H. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 50,437 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Girard Ltd has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 450 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,760 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.61% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 470 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 120,536 shares. Charter owns 10,115 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $13.05 million activity. The insider MANOOGIAN RICHARD A sold $1.56M.

Among 17 analysts covering Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), 2 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Southern Copper had 39 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of SCCO in report on Tuesday, October 6 to “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, September 18. As per Tuesday, February 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, January 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, December 8 by Santander. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”. Citigroup downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $33 target in Monday, November 12 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 3 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 23.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $22.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 16,890 shares to 352,828 shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sumitomo Mistui Finan (NYSE:SMFG) by 386,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 41 investors sold SCCO shares while 68 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 52.02 million shares or 4.10% less from 54.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Co invested in 333,977 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T National Bank reported 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Texas-based Twin Tree Lp has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 26,417 shares. North Star Invest Management Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,212 shares. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Limited reported 21,783 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 724,135 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 359,812 shares. Hansberger Growth Invsts Ltd Partnership invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Us Bancorp De invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 254,200 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont reported 4,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 281,005 shares.

