Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is expected to pay $0.41 on Feb 1, 2019. (NYSE:BMY) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's current price of $49.82 translates into 0.82% yield. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Dec 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47M shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500.

Sfmg Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 74.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sfmg Llc analyzed 9,625 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)'s stock declined 10.65%. The Sfmg Llc holds 3,305 shares with $421,000 value, down from 12,930 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $91.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $81.32 billion. The firm offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus infection. It has a 57.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Opdivo, a biological product for the treatment of anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; Orencia, a biological product that targets adult patients with active rheumatoid arthritis and prostate-specific antigen; and Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Among 10 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Tuesday, October 23. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $54 target. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, November 27. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Monday, October 22 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BMY in report on Friday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 8 by Atlantic Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Banced holds 1.11% or 10,503 shares. City Holding Commerce accumulated 42,108 shares. Howard Management, a New York-based fund reported 185,453 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability holds 3,815 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd holds 0.25% or 49,134 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 22,131 shares. Jbf invested in 0.14% or 15,600 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated reported 27,159 shares. King Luther Cap Corp invested in 150,455 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 178,012 are held by Patten And Patten Inc Tn. Grimes & holds 0.04% or 7,786 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 34,659 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 400,383 shares. Bell Comml Bank holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,603 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. JOHRI AKHIL had sold 3,428 shares worth $465,591 on Thursday, July 26. Another trade for 14,255 shares valued at $1.94 million was made by Gill Charles D on Thursday, July 26.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies Corp had 3 analyst reports since November 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, December 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 17.24 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc increased Wisdomtree Tr stake by 13,858 shares to 132,909 valued at $3.86M in 2018Q3. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 6,064 shares and now owns 7,881 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was raised too.