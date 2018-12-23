Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 17.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.25 million, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 1.05M shares traded or 133.38% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 22.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,280 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07M, down from 22,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47 million shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Housing Authority Thu, 3/8/2018, 10:00 AM; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Research Collaboration with Boston Medical Center to Investigate Markers of Immuno-Oncology Response & Resistance – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Idera Pharma down 11% premarket on updated mid-stage tilsotolimod data – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is a Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA extends action date to May 2019 for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo + Yervoy in 1st line lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Saturna Cap holds 1.22% or 672,394 shares. D E Shaw & Communications Incorporated invested 0.88% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hgk Asset Management reported 208,432 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.39% or 250,593 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 0.73% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Numerixs Inv Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 20,300 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability owns 43,951 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 203,123 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 21,253 shares. 53,100 are held by Bonness Enter. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs reported 230,830 shares stake. Fairfield Bush & Company owns 19,283 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 4.11M shares. Moreover, Lipe And Dalton has 2.82% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 66,527 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3.50M shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37B for 14.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 15. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, December 1. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 9 with “Equal-Weight”. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 2 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, September 18. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Hold” on Monday, May 21.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $553.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 17,534 shares to 163,396 shares, valued at $17.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 16 investors sold WTFC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.18 million shares or 1.50% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Lc stated it has 0.1% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 73,117 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 404,721 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 0.04% or 8,371 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.02% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Pinnacle Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 10,778 shares. Fund Mngmt holds 89,100 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 47,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 122,046 shares or 0.05% of the stock. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 50,646 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barr E S & Com has invested 0.18% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,950 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 168,573 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC).

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for October 17, 2018 : CCI, KMI, URI, STLD, SLG, AA, CCK, WTFC, UMPQ, TCBI, RLI, CATY – Nasdaq” published on October 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces the Closing of the Acquisition of Delaware Place Bank – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Common Stock Warrants – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire Delaware Place Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wintrust Financial had 54 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by FIG Partners given on Monday, March 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, January 8. The stock of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, September 15. SunTrust maintained Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) rating on Monday, January 8. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $94.0 target. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, April 17 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Piper Jaffray maintained Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) rating on Tuesday, July 18. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $7200 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 29 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15,500 shares to 422,840 shares, valued at $48.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. 300 shares were bought by SWEENEY GARY D, worth $22,383 on Wednesday, October 24. Another trade for 954 shares valued at $86,776 was sold by CRANE TIMOTHY.