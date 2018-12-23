Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,510 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.18B, up from 16,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 40.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 13,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,012 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.08M, up from 33,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.71. About 610,057 shares traded or 40.70% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 1.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, November 19 the insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $359.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 24,000 shares to 23,650 shares, valued at $1.89 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Hd by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,850 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Solaris Asset Limited Liability Company holds 11.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,655 shares. Hartwell J M LP holds 3.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 87,925 shares. Lafayette Invs Inc holds 0.37% or 4,787 shares in its portfolio. Nfc Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,138 shares. Fil Limited owns 3.15M shares. Acropolis Management Ltd reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 4,348 shares. Jmg Fincl Grp Incorporated Limited invested in 0.04% or 1,767 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc owns 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,573 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 295.79M shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.34% or 13,950 shares. Moreover, Chickasaw Management Ltd has 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 111,127 shares. Lehman Finance Res reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 2.69% or 2.20 million shares in its portfolio. Ent Services holds 10,806 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $14.80 million activity. Silvernail Andrew K also sold $13.64 million worth of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) shares. YATES MICHAEL J had sold 3,143 shares worth $480,879 on Monday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 128 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.01 million shares or 8.43% less from 76.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 15,579 shares. Liberty Mutual Asset has invested 0.05% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Goldman Sachs Group holds 942,090 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.13% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Ajo Limited Partnership has 32,885 shares. Fagan Assoc reported 0.22% stake. Alps Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Community Comml Bank Na has 0.01% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.05% or 6,148 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). owns 0.21% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 5.76M shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.03% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 2.49 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Washington Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 1,232 shares.