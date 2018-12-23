British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 40.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 58,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,194 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.28 million, down from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09M shares traded or 87.17% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $6.10 million activity. SCHEPP RICHARD D also sold $1.76 million worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares. On Tuesday, September 25 the insider Chawla Sona sold $746,900. 12,205 shares were sold by LAVU RATNAKAR, worth $1.00 million on Tuesday, September 4.

Among 32 analysts covering Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s Corporation had 126 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Tuesday, October 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $39.0 target. As per Monday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, January 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 9 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, October 16 with “Outperform”. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 5 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, January 12. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $9.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 96,438 shares to 215,491 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.04 million for 6.91 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

