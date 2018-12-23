Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 4.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 211,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.48% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.08 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.85M, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 697,225 shares traded or 87.38% up from the average. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) has risen 16.39% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA IN COOPERATION PACT WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – BOARD AND MANAGEMENT HAVE RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ENGAGED CAPITAL, DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE OF BOARD NOMINEES; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Says Its Board Has Been Increased to Ten Members; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA NAMES CRAIG BARBAROSH & LOWELL ROBINSON TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Sgen (SGEN) by 39.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 6,503 shares as the company's stock declined 22.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,027 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78M, up from 16,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Sgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 1.43 million shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 5.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -163.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Aratana raises $11.7M despite aborted stock offering – Kansas City Business Journal" on March 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Aratana Therapeutics: Revisiting After Q3 Earnings – Seeking Alpha" published on November 05, 2018.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $980,389 activity. St Peter Steven had sold 11,513 shares worth $49,842 on Monday, July 30. On Monday, June 25 the insider Standridge Brent sold $45,644.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Seattle Genetics Fairly Valued, Pending Data – Seeking Alpha" on May 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Seattle Genetics is Now Oversold (SGEN) – Nasdaq" published on October 24, 2018.

