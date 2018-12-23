Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 6.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 8,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 124,600 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.36M, down from 133,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 4.37 million shares traded or 51.12% up from the average. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 24/05/2018 – Whitehaven Coal Says Price for Remainder of Winchester South Project Consistent With Earlier Rio Deal; 13/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Mongolian mining woes deepen; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO HAS REVIEWED ARRANGEMENTS IT HAS WITH IMPACTED ENTITIES; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS IT’S COMMITTED TO FREE TRADE; 17/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO GRANTED AUTOHAUL ACCREDITATION BY RAIL REGULATOR-RIO.AX; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 15/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Ann Godbehere to be Proposed as Director of Shell; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Agrees Sale of Kestrel Mine to EMR and Adaro for $2.25B; 06/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ADDS AUTONOMOUS TRUCK OPS TO FIFTH PILBARA MINE SITE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC says court should deny Rio Tinto’s push to dismiss fraud charges

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 99.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,670 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook

Independent Investors Inc, which manages about $239.99M and $283.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 8,100 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

