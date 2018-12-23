Compass Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compass Capital Management Inc sold 10,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,928 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.99 million, down from 316,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 19124.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 1.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.20 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.11 million shares traded or 70.87% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 18.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecastsl Technavio; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 26/04/2018 – Ball at Brewers Association Craft Brewers Conference Apr 30; 14/03/2018 – Dragon Ball and Mario shine again with copyright business; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp: Growth Cap Projects Are on Track

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Biondo Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.46% or 53,635 shares. New Jersey-based Roundview Llc has invested 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atria Invs Limited Co holds 155,652 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. 6.61 million are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 2.09% or 2.53M shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,556 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Friess Associate Ltd Liability owns 413,605 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. 4.23M were reported by Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset holds 3.68% or 79,706 shares in its portfolio. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,000 shares. Haverford Trust reported 1.57 million shares. Capital Invest Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 9.00 million shares. 81,436 were reported by Perkins Coie. Puzo Michael J has 3.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 70,856 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 21. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, June 13 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 23. On Wednesday, September 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Strong-Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Strong Buy” rating.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: BILI, PVTL, NTES, PLAB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Sell Facebook Stock Near the Lows – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock and Microsoft collab on retirement platform – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IWV, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Nadella Satya had sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million. On Friday, September 7 the insider Capossela Christopher C sold $6.43M. $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Compass Capital Management Inc, which manages about $763.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 92,698 shares to 838,824 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 16,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 163 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 282.82 million shares or 1.79% more from 277.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP holds 2.44M shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Co holds 1,460 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 436 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,700 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 175,900 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd owns 27,246 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 102,988 shares. 360 are owned by Howe Rusling. Sterling Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 40,247 shares. Northern invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 33,368 shares or 0.28% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 52,812 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 100,368 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ball Corporation had 47 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Friday, June 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $39.5000 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 24 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 5 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 6 report. On Friday, February 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Vertical Research to “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, December 9 by Jefferies. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, August 9. Vertical Research upgraded the shares of BLL in report on Friday, December 15 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, February 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 23 by UBS.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc by 516,861 shares to 686,813 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 37,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,698 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc (Call).

Another recent and important Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Ball Corp. (BLL) to Sell Chinese Beverage Can & End Manufacturing Facilities to ORG Technology Co. – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.74 million activity. $76,719 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares were sold by MORRISON SCOTT C. HAYES JOHN A had sold 96,667 shares worth $4.16 million on Monday, September 10. The insider BAKER CHARLES E sold 16,647 shares worth $840,674. STRAIN ROBERT D also sold $310,100 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, September 19.