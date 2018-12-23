Brookstone Capital Management Lowered Oneok New (OKE) Stake; Chiasma (CHMA) SI Decreased By 27.59%

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) had a decrease of 27.59% in short interest. CHMA’s SI was 58,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 27.59% from 81,200 shares previously. With 55,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s short sellers to cover CHMA’s short positions. The SI to Chiasma Inc’s float is 0.45%. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 93,746 shares traded or 20.34% up from the average. Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) has risen 95.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Chiasma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMA); 10/05/2018 – Chiasma 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 14/05/2018 – CHIASMA INC – FDA INDICATED IT PLANS TO CONSIDER SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN ITS EVALUATION OF TOTALITY OF EVIDENCE OF ORAL OCTREOTIDE’S TREATMENT EFFECT; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Chiasma; 20/03/2018 – Chiasma 4Q Loss/Shr 25c; 10/05/2018 – CHIASMA – EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS THROUGH ANTICIPATED RELEASE OF DATA FROM CHIASMA OPTIMAL TRIAL BY 2019 END; 14/05/2018 – CHIASMA – FOURTH, FIFTH SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN PHASE 3 TRIAL NOW BEEN REDEFINED TO DESCRIPTIVE STATISTICS MEASURED WITHIN EACH TREATMENT GROUP; 14/05/2018 – Chiasma Announces FDA Agreement to Redefine Certain Secondary Endpoints in CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 20/03/2018 – CHIASMA INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE A CASH AND INVESTMENT BALANCE OF AT LEAST $35 MLN AT END OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHIASMA INC – UNDER SPA AGREEMENT MODIFICATION FOR CHIASMA OPTIMAL PHASE 3 TRIAL, BETWEEN-ARM COMPARISONS OF 2 DESCRIPTIVE MEASURES WILL NOT BE MADE

Brookstone Capital Management decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 10.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brookstone Capital Management analyzed 7,646 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)'s stock declined 8.36%. The Brookstone Capital Management holds 64,191 shares with $4.35 million value, down from 71,837 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $22.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.18M shares traded or 113.22% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500.

Brookstone Capital Management increased Vanguard World Fds (VHT) stake by 1,898 shares to 21,617 valued at $3.90M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 12,348 shares and now owns 17,776 shares. Ishares Tr (ITOT) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. ONEOK had 13 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 13 with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Thursday, August 2. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $71 target. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 16. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Friday, November 2 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Thursday, November 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $67 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, July 18. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 44.23% or $0.23 from last year's $0.52 per share. OKE's profit will be $308.52M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 44.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.52 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.52M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moneta Group Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 3,106 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 92,321 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 83,559 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 6,139 shares. Moreover, White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability owns 970 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sageworth Communication has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 405 shares. Fmr Lc reported 209,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Walnut Private Equity Prns Limited Liability reported 7.48% stake. Next Fincl Gru owns 212 shares. Oakworth accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 7,572 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt reported 3,308 shares stake.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company has market cap of $58.63 million. The firm offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. It currently has negative earnings.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name.