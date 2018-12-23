Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 394261.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 70,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,985 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.79 million, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH) by 33.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 144,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,298 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.57M, down from 431,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in William Lyon Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 1.60 million shares traded or 123.77% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 59.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.64% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $354.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 27,391 shares to 319,067 shares, valued at $102.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lifepoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 21,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. WLH’s profit will be $41.15M for 2.44 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.29% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. William Lyon Homes had 19 analyst reports since August 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of WLH in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of WLH in report on Wednesday, November 1 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 12 by JMP Securities. Wedbush maintained William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) on Friday, December 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 4 by Zacks. The firm has “Sell” rating by Zacks given on Saturday, August 29. As per Tuesday, December 6, the company rating was initiated by Wedbush. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 4 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 20 by Wedbush. Wedbush maintained the shares of WLH in report on Tuesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fairfield Bush & holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 48,526 shares. Moreover, Services has 0.26% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv accumulated 35,202 shares. Cincinnati Ins Communications stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 27,500 shares. Lbmc Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 4,324 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii has 0.33% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd holds 0.41% or 17,879 shares. 12,882 were accumulated by Kcm Advsr Limited Com. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.41% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 11,183 were reported by Coldstream Management Inc. Lederer Assocs Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 3,490 shares. Savings Bank Of The West invested in 37,668 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). At Bankshares invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 21 the stock rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, September 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 21 by Citigroup. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 21 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 4. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, September 28 to “Buy”. On Monday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by SBG Securities on Wednesday, July 20. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, July 20.

