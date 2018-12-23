Brookstone Capital Management increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 146.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brookstone Capital Management acquired 2,583 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Brookstone Capital Management holds 4,347 shares with $608,000 value, up from 1,764 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $91.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020

Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (NASDAQ:CHKP) had a decrease of 2.52% in short interest. CHKP’s SI was 8.57M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.52% from 8.80M shares previously. With 939,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s short sellers to cover CHKP’s short positions. The SI to Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary’s float is 6.83%. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 1.48M shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Technologies Is Breaking Itself Up Into 3 Companies (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies’ Business Split: What You Need To Know (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Technologies Finally Makes Its Split-Up Plan Official – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: United Tech ‘far from broken’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies Corp had 3 analyst reports since November 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital.

Brookstone Capital Management decreased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 2,764 shares to 56,156 valued at $6.56 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 14,646 shares and now owns 131,184 shares. Scana Corp New (NYSE:SCG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Com holds 2,247 shares. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca reported 43,281 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Boston Rech And Management accumulated 27,679 shares. The California-based Pure Advsrs has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Fin Bancshares accumulated 39,818 shares. Perkins Coie holds 10,826 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. 4,347 were accumulated by Brookstone Capital Mngmt. Burke Herbert Bancorporation Co holds 0.71% or 5,972 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Lc owns 105,772 shares. Pinnacle has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30,807 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Gru holds 195 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Com accumulated 46,034 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 8,844 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. Gill Charles D sold $1.94 million worth of stock. JOHRI AKHIL sold 3,428 shares worth $465,591.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Check Point Software Rings NASDAQ Closing Bell to Celebrate 25 Years of Securing the Internet – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Point Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report on Mobile Threat Management – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Point Software Technologies Announces Appointment of Mr. Shai Weiss to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “November 2018’s Most Wanted Malware: the Thanksgiving Day Botnet Emerges – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – EFAV, RYAAY, CHKP, NXPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.