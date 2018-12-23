Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 34.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,744 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21M, up from 23,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 11.73M shares traded or 86.74% up from the average. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REPORTS BLACKSTONE-IVANHOE PLAN CLOSING; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone emerges as frontrunner to buy India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Economic Times; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-GSO Capital, credit arm of Blackstone, raises $7 bln for rescue-lending fund- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Declares 1Q Distribution of 35c Per Common Uni; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS 15% TO 20% OF BX FUNDRAISING IS FROM INDIVIDUALS; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Objects to Gibson Brands Financing; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS BID WILL BE SUBJECT TO BECOMING THE OWNER OF 50% PLUS ONE SHARE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic Net Income $792M

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,639 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.30 million, up from 20,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $413.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 26,008 shares to 19,842 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 11,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,664 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. 166,695 shares valued at $24.41M were sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. 748 shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M, worth $100,050 on Friday, December 14. $3.91 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Sneed Michael E. PRINCE CHARLES bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731. 264,465 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $38.60M were sold by Gorsky Alex.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 15. The company was initiated on Tuesday, September 22 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 12. As per Wednesday, April 6, the company rating was initiated by Societe Generale. Vetr downgraded the stock to “Strong-Buy” rating in Monday, August 31 report. Barclays Capital maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $148 target. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120.0 target in Monday, October 2 report. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signature Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ruggie Capital Group has 106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cutter Brokerage stated it has 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tctc accumulated 87,506 shares. Personal has invested 0.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 29,258 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability reported 209,477 shares. Thompson Davis And Co Incorporated owns 740 shares. Comerica holds 18,298 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 11,819 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Markston Lc, New York-based fund reported 50,510 shares. Moller Svcs holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,525 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 914,121 shares. Nottingham Advsr Inc reported 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Selway Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.31% or 15,780 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. The Blackstone Group L.P. had 77 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Standpoint Research on Sunday, August 9 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 20 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Positive” on Thursday, September 3. The stock of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) rating on Thursday, October 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $42 target. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Argus Research maintained The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) earned “Outperform” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 25. Deutsche Bank maintained The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) on Monday, August 17 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.60 million activity.