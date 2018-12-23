Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 13.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 312,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $533.80M, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 55.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 788,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 625,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.47 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 31.50 million shares traded or 178.10% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vereit Inc by 44,025 shares to 485,075 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 8,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ADBE – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Restoration Hardware, Penn National Gaming, American Eagle Outfitters, Costco Wholesale and Adobe highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe & Costco Earnings Previews, Europe Ends Bond Buybacks – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Upbeat Sentiment On Retail Wanes After Trump Comments On Trade – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, CRM, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 26 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 19 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Bernstein maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $113 target in Friday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, October 19. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 23 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by FBR Capital.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. Parasnis Abhay had sold 10,500 shares worth $2.73M. Ricks David A also bought $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, September 24. Rencher Bradley also sold $3.94M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ferguson Wellman holds 19,081 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 4.19M were reported by Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd. Vision Capital Mngmt Inc reported 12,208 shares. Forbes J M & Llp invested in 3.67% or 63,905 shares. Coastline Trust Com invested in 27,325 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Llc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 7,112 are held by American Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated. Pennsylvania-based Peoples has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.35% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kelly Lawrence W Ca has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Royal London Asset Management reported 0% stake. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has invested 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 86,849 shares to 157,349 shares, valued at $18.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 351,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

More important recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former Regions banker named CEO of Virginia-based bank – Birmingham Business Journal” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Regions Financial +1.5% after JPMorgan upgrades on loan growth, NIM – Seeking Alpha”, Bizjournals.com published: “Regions to open seven new branches among five states – Birmingham Business Journal” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Regions Financial (RF) Appoints Charles McCrary as Board Chair Succeeding Grayson Hall – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 36 analysts covering Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Regions Financial Corp had 122 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, October 9. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, August 16. Wood downgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $9.50 target in Monday, May 16 report. Jefferies downgraded the shares of RF in report on Monday, November 28 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Compass Point given on Monday, January 23. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 2. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Sell” rating and $13.0 target in Friday, November 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 1 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold RF shares while 204 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 772.92 million shares or 3.64% less from 802.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 47,586 shares. Ghp Advsrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 170,864 shares. Proshare Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 370,858 shares. 27,329 were reported by Srb Corporation. Washington Cap Mngmt stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Company Inc holds 0.13% or 30,366 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.11% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.08% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 368,253 shares. Wealthfront Corporation has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley reported 674 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,937 shares. 53,000 are owned by Opus Inv. California-based Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 236,296 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 40.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RF’s profit will be $392.88M for 8.46 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.