Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Bausch Health (VRX) by 5.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 910,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.34 million, up from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Bausch Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 4.06M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Interna (NYSE:VRX) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical VRX News: 26/03/2018 – VALEANT – CO, UNITS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION SAYS WILL PROBE CERTAIN CLIDINIUM BROMIDE-CONTAINING PRODUCTS AFTER VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS FILED COMPLAINT -STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Valeant Denied Each of Cosmo’s Allegations and Claims; 07/05/2018 – SALIX RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR PLENVU®, NEXT GENERATION 1-LITER BOWEL CLEANSING PREPARATION FOR COLONOSCOPIES; 12/04/2018 – VALEANT – TRIBUNAL ISSUED A RULING REJECTING COSMO’S CLAIMS IN THEIR ENTIRETY RELATED TO UCERIS ARBITRATION; 23/04/2018 – OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – WILL SELL WORLD-WIDE RIGHTS TO CONTRAVE /MYSIMBA AND CERTAIN OTHER OREXIGEN ASSETS FOR $75 MLN IN CASH; 09/04/2018 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals: DUOBRII Demonstrated Significant Superiority Over Vehicle as Early as Two Weeks; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 08/05/2018 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals 1Q Bausch & Lomb/Intl Rev $1.1 Billion; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 72.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 849,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.90M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 21.76M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has risen 25.19% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – Vale’s Profit Falls Amid Lower Volumes; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS OPERATIONS HAVEN’T BEEN AFFECTED BY TRUCKER STRIKE; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 09/05/2018 – YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T; 14/03/2018 – Vale announces the redemption of its 4.625% guaranteed notes due 2020 and a cash tender offer for its 5.875% guaranteed notes d; 16/04/2018 – Vale Iron Output Falls as CEO Chases Value Over Volume (Correct)

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $473.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 299,000 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $14.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 177,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).

Among 27 analysts covering Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Vale S.A. had 87 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Renaissance Capital on Thursday, January 12 to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 23. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) on Friday, March 31 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BB&T Capital on Monday, May 2. As per Monday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, May 6. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, January 20, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 5.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $3.98 million activity. Shares for $584,018 were bought by APPIO THOMAS. $3.00M worth of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Interna (NYSE:VRX) was bought by DE SCHUTTER RICHARD U. Shares for $226,100 were bought by Herendeen Paul. On Monday, October 15 the insider ACKERMANN CHRISTINA sold $498,302.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66 million and $516.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Supernus (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10,000 shares to 148,058 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gm (NYSE:GM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,000 shares, and cut its stake in Insteel (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Among 28 analysts covering Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX), 9 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had 176 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho upgraded Valeant Pharmaceuticals Interna (NYSE:VRX) on Friday, April 6 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Interna (NYSE:VRX) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by BTIG Research given on Thursday, November 9. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of VRX in report on Wednesday, March 2 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Interna (NYSE:VRX) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, March 8. Rodman & Renshaw initiated it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Tuesday, February 16 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of VRX in report on Friday, November 20 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of VRX in report on Monday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Interna (NYSE:VRX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 20 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, November 14.

