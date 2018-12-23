Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 86.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.81M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.91 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.12 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 1.74 million shares traded or 158.64% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 22.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.72% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 6.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 7,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,590 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.98M, up from 107,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59 million shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. News Corp had 2 analyst reports since February 4, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 26 by Citigroup.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $10.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 431,468 shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $516.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E bought 8,000 shares worth $482,480.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive.