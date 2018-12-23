Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 88.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 22,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,556 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.44M, up from 25,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 3.77 million shares traded or 222.53% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 6.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc Com (COLB) by 53.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 14,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $484,000, down from 26,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 1.79M shares traded or 428.18% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 17.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.54 per share. COLB’s profit will be $49.82 million for 12.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $159,754 activity. 3,074 shares were sold by McDonald Andy, worth $117,840 on Tuesday, November 20. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought $13,767 worth of stock. Stein Clint also bought $4,307 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Thursday, July 5.

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Columbia Banking System Enters Oversold Territory (COLB) – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CVCY vs. COLB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Columbia Banking System At $29.86, Earn 0.8% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) CEO Hadley Robbins on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Banking System (COLB) Declares $0.14 Special Dividend; 0.4% Yield – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

More news for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were recently published by: Prweb.com, which released: “Physicians Protector Plan® Launches PracticePRO and PracticePRO+ Insurance Products in Arizona – PR Web” on December 19, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “Brown & Brown (BRO) Reports Acquisition of Dealer Associates Inc. – StreetInsider.com” and published on December 07, 2018 is yet another important article.

