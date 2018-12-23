Btim Cut Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Holding By $895,674; CHEMESIS INTL ORDINARY SHARES (CADMF) SI Decreased By 42.86%

CHEMESIS INTL INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CADMF) had a decrease of 42.86% in short interest. CADMF’s SI was 800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 42.86% from 1,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.0171 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7039. About 14,425 shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Btim Corp decreased Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) stake by 3.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Btim Corp sold 11,483 shares as Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Btim Corp holds 367,284 shares with $28.98M value, down from 378,767 last quarter. Bank Of Hawaii Corp now has $2.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.7. About 645,622 shares traded or 124.62% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 11.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 24.77% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.78 million for 12.08 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Btim Corp increased Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) stake by 12,445 shares to 160,148 valued at $26.65M in 2018Q3. It also upped Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 12,108 shares and now owns 181,243 shares. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 18 investors sold BOH shares while 79 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.93 million shares or 0.89% more from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 3,100 shares. Jefferies Limited Com stated it has 7,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakworth holds 0% or 132 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Clearbridge Invests reported 3,000 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Orrstown Fincl Serv Inc invested in 110 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 12,702 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,808 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 47,793 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 2,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Golub Group Inc Limited Company owns 3,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 11,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 49,613 shares stake. Epoch Partners stated it has 540,611 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $70,060 activity. $40,000 worth of stock was sold by TANABE BARBARA J on Monday, November 5. BITTERMAN MARY G F also sold $30,060 worth of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) shares.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Small-Cap Bank Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar – Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of Hawaii declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Small-Cap Banks, Amazon Pay, and More – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) CEO Peter Ho on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 22, 2018.