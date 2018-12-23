Btr Capital Management Inc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 50.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Btr Capital Management Inc acquired 2,554 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Btr Capital Management Inc holds 7,604 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 5,050 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $83.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04 million shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 11.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 4,037 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 32,519 shares with $3.72 million value, down from 36,556 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $125 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 17. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 25, the company rating was reinitiated by Atlantic Securities. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, October 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $115 target. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Better Buy Than FAANGs – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FANG Tumbles But Microsoft Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 21, 2018 : CSCO, BAC, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, GE, PFE, QQQ, MBI, MU, KGC, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M. On Friday, August 31 Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 40,000 shares. Capossela Christopher C sold 59,162 shares worth $6.43 million. Another trade for 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million was sold by Hood Amy. The insider BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M.

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $200 highest and $173 lowest target. $188’s average target is 7.98% above currents $174.11 stock price. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $173 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The company was maintained on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, October 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, September 21 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16 with “Overweight”. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NEE in report on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Howard Weil. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Thursday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $178 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, December 12 by Credit Suisse.

More important recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “4 Smart Moves to Make in a Correcting Stock Market – Motley Fool”, 247Wallst.com published: “Credit Suisse Has 6 Top Solar Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mountain Valley Pipeline seen 70% complete by year-end – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. The insider Sieving Charles E sold 19,731 shares worth $3.55 million. Silagy Eric E also sold $2.92 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares. Another trade for 7,639 shares valued at $1.32M was made by CUTLER PAUL I on Monday, September 17. $1.39 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17. $3.07 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by ROBO JAMES L on Wednesday, September 5. 4,920 shares valued at $836,940 were sold by Pimentel Armando Jr on Tuesday, November 6. $267,206 worth of stock was sold by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1.