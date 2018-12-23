Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) had a decrease of 3.88% in short interest. CLB’s SI was 5.62M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.88% from 5.85 million shares previously. With 521,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s short sellers to cover CLB’s short positions. The SI to Core Laboratories N.V.’s float is 12.99%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 1.28M shares traded or 108.48% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 26.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold Core Laboratories N.V. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 47.88 million shares or 0.90% less from 48.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 483,825 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd owns 145,204 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 57,136 shares. Banced Corporation holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 3,109 shares. Greatmark Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 3,317 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 59 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Savings Bank owns 11,524 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Axa invested 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Captrust Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 1,542 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. 42,934 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Pacific Management invested in 2,180 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. It has a 28.26 P/E ratio. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in December – Fox Business” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Labs: The Valuation Remains Untenable – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “8,545 Reasons to Closely Watch These 2 Oil Stocks in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories had 15 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 29 to “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 11. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, October 29. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, September 14. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. As per Wednesday, December 19, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was upgraded by ABN Amro to “Buy”.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $8,930 activity. Sodderland Jan Willem bought $17,152 worth of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Monday, October 29. $8,222 worth of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) was sold by Daniels Kevin.

