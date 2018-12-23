Buckle (BKE) to pay $1.00 on Jan 25, 2019; United Bancorp (UBCP)’s Sentiment Is 2

United Bancorp Inc (UBCP) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.25, from 2.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 8 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 4 sold and reduced equity positions in United Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 646,709 shares, up from 634,919 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 6.

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) is expected to pay $1.00 on Jan 25, 2019. (NYSE:BKE) shareholders before Jan 10, 2019 will receive the $1.00 dividend. Buckle Inc’s current price of $17.74 translates into 5.64% yield. Buckle Inc’s dividend has Jan 11, 2019 as record date. Dec 11, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 892,182 shares traded or 61.96% up from the average. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 9.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Net Sales Fell 5.2% to $82.3M; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q EPS 87c; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Comparable Store Net Sales Yr-to-date Fell 3%

Since September 7, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $206,405 activity. On Tuesday, November 27 FAIRFIELD BILL L bought $3,823 worth of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) or 200 shares. Another trade for 620 shares valued at $12,902 was made by HARBOLS ROBERT J on Thursday, October 25. HUSS MICHAEL E also sold $38,197 worth of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shares. $75,071 worth of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shares were sold by RHOADS KAREN B. The insider APPLEGATE DIANE L sold $90,008.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.48, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold The Buckle, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.77% more from 32.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Citigroup has 82,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) or 15,518 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 40,277 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, James Invest Inc has 0.09% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 90,520 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 169,152 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Hays Advisory Llc invested 0.36% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,018 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 37,973 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 220,429 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 396,689 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 83 shares.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $858.25 million. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece. It has a 8.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services, such as hemming, gift wrapping, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other firm stores or its online order fulfillment center.

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Citizens Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $57.16 million. The firm accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It has a 12.68 P/E ratio. It also offers brokerage services through LPL Financial member NASD/SIPC.

